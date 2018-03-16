12518 W Fielding Cir

房产描述

Single-Story condo in the highly desirable "Camden" building! This Plan 2 layout features 3 Beds (plus flex space), 2.5 Baths, and is spread across 1,863 sqft. The large living room windows provide great natural light that's amplified by the high ceilings throughout. Chef's kitchen is open and highly upgraded with S/S appliances, Pental quartz countertops, Ann Sacks ceramic tile splash, endless cabinetry for storage, a generous island and a spacious walk-in pantry! Comfortable master with en-suite bathroom featuring separate tub/shower and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms and closets. Laundry room inside. This condo sits within an intimate 6-unit building. Enjoy time outside on your private, covered patio. Large two-car garage (side-by-side parking) with tons of cabinets & storage! This great opportunity to own in Phase II won't last long!