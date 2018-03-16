高端地产新闻
待售 - Playa Vista, United States - ¥10,738,842
免费询盘

Playa Vista, Playa Vista, 90094 - United States

12518 W Fielding Cir

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1863
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single-Story condo in the highly desirable "Camden" building! This Plan 2 layout features 3 Beds (plus flex space), 2.5 Baths, and is spread across 1,863 sqft. The large living room windows provide great natural light that's amplified by the high ceilings throughout. Chef's kitchen is open and highly upgraded with S/S appliances, Pental quartz countertops, Ann Sacks ceramic tile splash, endless cabinetry for storage, a generous island and a spacious walk-in pantry! Comfortable master with en-suite bathroom featuring separate tub/shower and a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms and closets. Laundry room inside. This condo sits within an intimate 6-unit building. Enjoy time outside on your private, covered patio. Large two-car garage (side-by-side parking) with tons of cabinets & storage! This great opportunity to own in Phase II won't last long!

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 游泳池
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Josh Goldstein
4242268069

