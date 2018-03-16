Located in one of Ramatuelle?s best preserved and most sought-after areas, this restored property on a former sheep farm is sure to take your breath away. The residence itself provides 250 sqm of luxury living space, beautifully in keeping with the surrounding countryside. The property comprises a spacious entrance hall, a vast living room/diner, a semi-open kitchen, three ensuite bedrooms, a study, and a master suite as elegant as it is spacious. Additional features include a guest WC, a garage, a pool house, terraces and a swimming pool (15m x 5m). All set within 5,360 sqm of beautiful greenery that has been the subject of a stunning makeover by a talented landscape gardener: the traditional pine trees are now accompanied by palms, bays, and citrus and fruit trees. High quality fittings and equipments. Close to the beaches and villages of Saint Tropez and Ramatuelle. Surrounding area made up of wine estates, natural areas and exclusive properties.