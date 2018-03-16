425 Wood Rd

房产描述

If you're looking for resort-wide views of Snowmass, amazing location, plentiful amenities, and the best access to both winter and summer in a beautiful mountain town, look no further. Centrally located with nearly 300 sq ft of slopeside patio between the Snowmass Village mall and the new Base Village, this ski-in/ski-out, townhome-style condominium is the perfect retreat for family and friends. Just steps from the slopes, this newly renovated condo with high ceilings, 3 well-appointed bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms at Woodrun Place is just the spacious mountain condo you are looking for. Owners and guests alike enjoy a variety of amenities such as heated pool and spa, work-out room, private, dedicated covered parking, ski locker/changing room, front desk, concierge and bell service.