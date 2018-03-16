高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, United States - ¥12,354,420
Snowmass Village, Snowmass Village, 81615 - United States

425 Wood Rd

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 1681
    平方英尺

房产描述

If you're looking for resort-wide views of Snowmass, amazing location, plentiful amenities, and the best access to both winter and summer in a beautiful mountain town, look no further. Centrally located with nearly 300 sq ft of slopeside patio between the Snowmass Village mall and the new Base Village, this ski-in/ski-out, townhome-style condominium is the perfect retreat for family and friends. Just steps from the slopes, this newly renovated condo with high ceilings, 3 well-appointed bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms at Woodrun Place is just the spacious mountain condo you are looking for. Owners and guests alike enjoy a variety of amenities such as heated pool and spa, work-out room, private, dedicated covered parking, ski locker/changing room, front desk, concierge and bell service.

房产特征

  • 带家具
  • 游泳池
  • 壁炉
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Brett Nelson
9709015440

周边设施

周边设施
