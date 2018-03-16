14 W Broadway

房产描述

Welcome to 14 West. Located directly across from the Broadway T-Stop, this new construction building features forty-nine luxury units which benefit from 24-Hour concierge and full service hotel amenities (including valet garage parking, room service, dry cleaning and fitness center). Units may include Wolf, SubZero, and Asko appliances, designer cabinets with quartzite countertops, integrated Sonos sound, private balconies, and bike storage. Pre-construction buyer selections may include: cabinet package, quartzite color, hardwood flooring, paint colors, bathroom fixtures and bathroom tile. Shared Roof Deck with spectacular city views. Direct Access to I-93 and the Mass-Pike for commuters. Reach out today to schedule your presentation!