待售 - Boston, United States - ¥7,596,384
South Boston, Boston, 02127 - United States

14 W Broadway

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1247
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to 14 West. Located directly across from the Broadway T-Stop, this new construction building features forty-nine luxury units which benefit from 24-Hour concierge and full service hotel amenities (including valet garage parking, room service, dry cleaning and fitness center). Units may include Wolf, SubZero, and Asko appliances, designer cabinets with quartzite countertops, integrated Sonos sound, private balconies, and bike storage. Pre-construction buyer selections may include: cabinet package, quartzite color, hardwood flooring, paint colors, bathroom fixtures and bathroom tile. Shared Roof Deck with spectacular city views. Direct Access to I-93 and the Mass-Pike for commuters. Reach out today to schedule your presentation!

房产特征

  • 健身室
  • 电梯
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Kevin Caulfield
6175013685

周边设施

周边设施
