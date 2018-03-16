611 Peterson Farm Court

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



Welcome home to this Magnificent 5 bedroom, 5-1 2 bath Colonial built in 2005 situated on a cul-de-sac on prestigious Peterson Farms Court. This impeccable 4200+ sq ft home boasts a two story entry foyer, living room, formal dining room, two-story great with gas fireplace room ideal for entertaining. A custom gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, Top of the line Viking Appliances and butler's pantry, beautiful sliding glass doors with access to Trex deck and patio, laundry room, powder room in addition to a junior suite with full bath complete this level. The second floor boasts the elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, and sitting area. Master bath with dual vanity, shower, and Jacuzzi tub, 2 more spacious bedrooms, a main full bath, plus another junior suite with private bath. The full finished lower level offers space to entertain, game room, guest room, full bath and TV room. Make this exceptional home yours!







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information