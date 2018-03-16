高端地产新闻
在售 - River Vale, United States - ¥6,646,044
River Vale, 07675 - United States

611 Peterson Farm Court

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Welcome home to this Magnificent 5 bedroom, 5-1 2 bath Colonial built in 2005 situated on a cul-de-sac on prestigious Peterson Farms Court. This impeccable 4200+ sq ft home boasts a two story entry foyer, living room, formal dining room, two-story great with gas fireplace room ideal for entertaining. A custom gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, Top of the line Viking Appliances and butler's pantry, beautiful sliding glass doors with access to Trex deck and patio, laundry room, powder room in addition to a junior suite with full bath complete this level. The second floor boasts the elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, and sitting area. Master bath with dual vanity, shower, and Jacuzzi tub, 2 more spacious bedrooms, a main full bath, plus another junior suite with private bath. The full finished lower level offers space to entertain, game room, guest room, full bath and TV room. Make this exceptional home yours!



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 1802381

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Jorge Quintana
1-888-720-4928

