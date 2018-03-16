394 Chandler Road

房产描述

Large, private estate in Jackson. 3700 sq ft main home with over 22 acres of forestry. Enjoyable privacy but still in the middle of town. Main home with 3 BR 2.5 BA. Enter the free flowing layout with 9 ft ceilings. Spacious kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and butler's pantry. Gather in the two-story family room with fireplace, skylights, vaulted ceiling, and custom built-ins. Dining room is spacious with a gorgeous chandelier. First floor master suite with dual sided fireplace and sitting room. Master bath features Jacuzzi tub, shower, and double sinks. Upstairs includes two more bedrooms with a loft (possible 4th bedroom). Full basement included with 9 ft ceiling. Bonus sunroom included off the kitchen.







