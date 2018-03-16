高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jackson, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Jackson, 08527 - United States

394 Chandler Road

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3749
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Large, private estate in Jackson. 3700 sq ft main home with over 22 acres of forestry. Enjoyable privacy but still in the middle of town. Main home with 3 BR 2.5 BA. Enter the free flowing layout with 9 ft ceilings. Spacious kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and butler's pantry. Gather in the two-story family room with fireplace, skylights, vaulted ceiling, and custom built-ins. Dining room is spacious with a gorgeous chandelier. First floor master suite with dual sided fireplace and sitting room. Master bath features Jacuzzi tub, shower, and double sinks. Upstairs includes two more bedrooms with a loft (possible 4th bedroom). Full basement included with 9 ft ceiling. Bonus sunroom included off the kitchen.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 21722059

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Donna Koeppen
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Donna Koeppen
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_