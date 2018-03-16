354 Ch. De La Côte-ste-catherine

房产描述

Exceptional residence located on a superb land overlooking F.X. Garneau park. The perfect union of authentic and modern, enriched by the unique architectural touch of former owner: famous Roger d'Astous. A prestigious address at the foot of Mount Royal close to the best schools and services: an enchanting setting for the family.ADDENDUM: Welcome to 354 Côte-Ste-Catherine. This stately house, nestled atop a vast land, offers everything for a modern lifestyle in a yet classical architecture setting. Previous owner Roger d'Astous, one of the most important Canadian architect of the 20th century, respecting the original concept, transformed the residence through several architectural interventions to create its distinct appearance. More recently, over 1 million was invested into restauration and re-design of this classic Outremont residence. Complete renovation realized by general contractor Patrick St-Onge: (979 000$ with all supporting invoices) Interior + All interior partitions and layouts + New electric + New plumbing + New floors, staircase - walnut oiled + New kitchen + New bathrooms + Rebuilt Solarium Corner Window Exterior + New roof (slate and copper) + New retaining wall on south side + New garage and carport + Front and back balconies rebuilt (GAIA Construction) Landscape (Topia) (85 000$ with all supporting invoices) + Rebuilt and converted pool to saltwater with waterfall + New St Marc stone pavage throughout back terrace + New terracing and planting Professional fees + Architect + General contractor + Landscape + Balconies + Engineer