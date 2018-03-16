77 Bleecker Street

房产描述

2/25 OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Live your Greenwich Village loft dream! Bring your architect and design your ideal home in coveted, central Greenwich Village. Rarely available and at approximately 1,400 sq. ft., this spacious 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom duplex easily converts into a 3-bedroom+, 2-bathroom residence or a modern open loft -- the possibilities are endless. Inside the home, elevated ceilings (10.5 ft), large north facing windows and a peaceful view of the shared courtyard come together to create a tranquil oasis. Step outside into the heart of the village, where SoHo meets Nolita and the East and West Villages. This prime location boasts downtown’s finest shops, restaurants, entertainment, all easily accessible by the many nearby subway lines. Bleecker Court is a highly sought-after, full-service, 24-hour doorman co-op with a live-in superintendent, laundry on every floor, shared outdoor space, a package room, additional basement storage and a bike room. Not to mention, the building is pet-friendly, too. Don't miss this rare opportunity to create your perfect Greenwich Village home! Call today for a private appointment.