200 East 94th Street

房产描述

This beautiful and spacious one-bedroom home facing Third Ave offers sunset light from its western exposure. Beautiful interiors include 5 wide plank oak flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances with caesarstone counters and Carrara marble accents. The elegant Bathroom boasts Caldia marble floors and is outfitted in wonderful neutral grey and white tones. The apartment is also very generous in closet space. Carnegie Park exemplifies the impressive and intimate moments of its charmed Carnegie Hill surroundings by offering residents the amenities of a contemporary high-rise tower while providing the sanctuary of a private park and easy access to Central Park. Carnegie Parks extensive service and amenity collection includes a 24/7 attended lobby with doorman, three-lane swimming pool opening onto a half-acre private park, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga center, imaginative kids playroom, rooftop sun terrace, and an elegant entertainment lounge