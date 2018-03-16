9501 Collins Ave

房产描述

Love unique properties & privacy? Live in 1 of only 7 beachfront townhouses in all of Surfside, Bal Harbor & Miami Beach! Just steps from your front door, reach the beach or cross the street to charming Surfside, Bal Harbor shops or St. Regis. Amazing location and alluring architecture, 12’ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, electric blinds & drapes, 2-car garage, & rooftop terrace with ocean & city views, summer kitchen & plunge pool. Exquisite finishes throughout: Wolf, Bosche, & SubZero appliances, wide oak plank floors, glass elevator, huge bedrooms, large closets, beautifully appointed bathrooms plus 4 terraces! Perfect guest quarters completely separate from main bedrooms. Sold fully furnished including accessories & lighting; some art & personal items will not convey.