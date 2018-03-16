高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Surfside, United States - ¥27,243,080
免费询盘

Surfside, Surfside, 33154 - United States

9501 Collins Ave

约¥27,243,080
原货币价格 $4,300,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室
  • 3606
    平方英尺

房产描述

Love unique properties & privacy? Live in 1 of only 7 beachfront townhouses in all of Surfside, Bal Harbor & Miami Beach! Just steps from your front door, reach the beach or cross the street to charming Surfside, Bal Harbor shops or St. Regis. Amazing location and alluring architecture, 12’ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, electric blinds & drapes, 2-car garage, & rooftop terrace with ocean & city views, summer kitchen & plunge pool. Exquisite finishes throughout: Wolf, Bosche, & SubZero appliances, wide oak plank floors, glass elevator, huge bedrooms, large closets, beautifully appointed bathrooms plus 4 terraces! Perfect guest quarters completely separate from main bedrooms. Sold fully furnished including accessories & lighting; some art & personal items will not convey.

房产特征

  • 空调
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Madeleine Romanello
3052822133

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Madeleine Romanello
3052822133

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_