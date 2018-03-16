30822 Via Vista

Lavish and immensely private, "Hidden Ranch" is a 4.8-acre premier equestrian estate, priced decisively below replacement cost. Featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, stately den, billiards/game room, bar and great room, the residence is hidden behind a private gate, expansive driveway and mature landscape; a breathtaking iron door, two-story foyer, hickory floors and impressive chandelier greets visitors. The lush grounds include a 100'x200' equestrian arena with 360 degree views, two tack rooms, five-stall modular barn, hay barn, paddock, chicken coop, olive, spruce and sequoia trees, oak groves, direct access to over 25 miles of trails and ample space for additions. Outdoor oasis with waterfalls, pool, spa, built in BBQ and French fountain. Impeccable French Country Kitchen has maple cabinetry, commercial appliances, dual dishwashers, Italian marble counters, automatic window shades, wine room and breakfast nook. Over 2,000 sq. ft. master includes patio, reading area with library and ladder, fireplace, coffee bar, walk-in-closet and views. Master bathroom with Italian marble, towel warmer, double showers, bidet and luxurious tub. Maitland Smith fixtures, Ralph Lauren wall coverings, laundry rooms upstairs and down, central vacuum, three-car garage, Supercharger, commercial wifi irrigation, fenced dog yard and fireplaces throughout. Coto de Caza amenities include Equestrian Preserve, Golf and Racquet Club, Sports and Recreation Park and the ideal Orange County lifestyle.