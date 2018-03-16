17 Rue Saint Cloud

This immaculate traditional home perched behind the prestigious guard gates of Big Canyon features a convenient main level master suite and is situated on an oversized, elevated corner lot. Boasting the highly sought Versailles floorplan, this home offers spacious living spaces and features dramatic two story ceilings. The elegant design allows for formal living and dining rooms, which have floor to ceiling windows and a beautiful cast stone fireplace. A perfect gourmet kitchen offers all the modern amenities, including a breakfast nook with built-in bench seating and vistas of the ultra-private and spacious backyard. The main level is further comprised of a cozy family room with fireplace, a library/office with custom built-ins and an en-suite bath, and the spacious master suite, which has beautiful built-in cabinetry and a luxurious spa-like bath complete with dual vanities. A grand circular staircase leads to the second level, which includes two bedroom suites, perfect for guests. The backyard capitalizes on the unique and expansive lot and features lush greenery. The elevated and private location also allows for stunning sunset vistas. The home is completed with a three car garage.