3985 Fairwinds Ct

3.06 ACRE ESTATE in SE Kelowna. This custom built home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, approx. 4896 sqft with bright open floor plan designed to enjoy the private pool. Marvel at the natural stone accents & custom imported wood ceilings throughout. Enjoy extensive in-floor heating & glass doors that blend outdoor & indoor living spaces. The main level of this home features a designer kitchen with handcrafted granite counters, SS appliances, 6 burner gas range with 2 ovens as well as big pantry & tray ceilings. On this level, you will also find the master retreat which boasts lofted ceilings, a 3 sided gas fireplace & 5 piece ensuite with soaker tub & tile shower with body jets. The main level also features a large den off the entry as well as a great room, dining area, butlers pantry, guest room, full bath & laundry. Upstairs there is a large rec room & 3 bedrooms that all have ensuites. This home comes with a triple car garage with high doors, built in cabinets & heated floors. Entertain from the cabana that features a wet bar, theatre, heated floors, tray ceilings, double French doors, outside shower & 3 piece bath. This home is equipped with a sound system throughout & features a salt water pool with a super efficient heating system that utilizes attic heat. Located in the desirable area of South East Kelowna, this property offers unmatched privacy on flat usable land. Call Jaxon or David Jurome at 250-300-0375 to arrange your private viewing today!