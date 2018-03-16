396 Sandlewood Rd.

房产描述

EXEC.4BR 5WR LUXURIOUS HOME,GOURMET KITCHEN,OAKVILLE Great Opportunity In Bronte West. This Well Built Executive Home Is Situated On Park/Greenspace In A Upcoming Neighborhood. No Details Missed In This Exquisite Luxury Quality Home. A Designer Showcase Interior, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen With Large Island & B/I Appliances, Breath Taking Great Room Complete With Sloped Ceiling, Skylights & French Door With A W/O To A Gorgeous Backyard, The Incredible Main Floor Layout Includes A Master Bedroom With A Beautiful Ensuite & A W/O To The Yard, Enter The Upper Level Via A Stunning Staircase To The 2nd Master Suite With An Open Concept W/I Closet, + A Finished Open Concept Basement With A Beautiful 3Pc Bath. Close To Excellent Schools, Shopping, Hwys & The Lake Front. Incls: All Exist Elf's & All Exist Window Covers. Exist Appliances In The Kitchen, Washer & Dryer. Excls: Hwt If Rental