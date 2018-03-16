高端地产新闻
在售 - Oakville, Canada - ¥9,741,105
免费询盘

Oakville, L6L 3S2 - Canada

396 Sandlewood Rd.

约¥9,741,105
原货币价格 $1,537,519
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

EXEC.4BR 5WR LUXURIOUS HOME,GOURMET KITCHEN,OAKVILLE Great Opportunity In Bronte West. This Well Built Executive Home Is Situated On Park/Greenspace In A Upcoming Neighborhood. No Details Missed In This Exquisite Luxury Quality Home. A Designer Showcase Interior, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen With Large Island & B/I Appliances, Breath Taking Great Room Complete With Sloped Ceiling, Skylights & French Door With A W/O To A Gorgeous Backyard, The Incredible Main Floor Layout Includes A Master Bedroom With A Beautiful Ensuite & A W/O To The Yard, Enter The Upper Level Via A Stunning Staircase To The 2nd Master Suite With An Open Concept W/I Closet, + A Finished Open Concept Basement With A Beautiful 3Pc Bath. Close To Excellent Schools, Shopping, Hwys & The Lake Front. Incls: All Exist Elf's & All Exist Window Covers. Exist Appliances In The Kitchen, Washer & Dryer. Excls: Hwt If Rental

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: W4026024

联系方式

分部：
Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
代理经纪:
Sam McDadi
(905)502-1500

周边设施

周边设施
