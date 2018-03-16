1816 Upper Stump Road

房产描述

Land - PERKASIE, PA Equine enthusiasts will appreciate the well-designed features of this beautiful 22-acre property. The custom 3556 sqft home with barn sits on 11 acres with access from Upper Stump and the other 11 acres is a perc-approved 5-bedroom septic design vacant flag lot with access from Broad Street. This is that unusual opportunity to build another home that might meet your future needs or to provide an in-law a brand new home right next door! Upon entering the front door, guests are impressed with the large 10'X10' foyer with hardwood flooring. Elegant crown molding can be found in the foyer, dining room and family room. The tastefully-updated kitchen boasts fascinating Mercer tiles incorporated in the backsplash, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, breakfast island, cherry cabinets, granite countertops and a spacious walk-in pantry. The kitchen is practically-positioned to keep a watchful eye on the barn and pastures. There is a door from the kitchen that leads to a delightful 19' X9' screened porch. A desirable main-floor bedroom lends itself to in-law suite possibilities as this bedroom opens to the living room and is adjacent to a full bath. Since this bedroom is tucked on the opposite side of the home, it most certainly offers a secluded spot for a study or home office. Captivating views from every window in the master bedroom! A practical 12'X7' dressing area with two walk-in closets leads you to the master bath, which has a Jacuzzi tub, a striking vaulted ceiling and skylights. Each bedroom has large closets and many windows providing natural light galore, and one bedroom has its own door to the hall bath. Notable in size, the laundry room has cabinets & shelving for storage, a practical utility sink, & a door which leads to a large unfinished storage area. Remarkable 9-stall barn with a wide center aisle has a wash stall and feed and tack rooms, and the adjacent round pen has lights. There are four run-ins with rubber mats in the seven fenced pastures that surround