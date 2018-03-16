2131 Water Key Drive

房产描述

Single Family Home, Spanish/Mediterranean - WINDERMERE, FL Exquisite waterfront home in gated Waterford Pointe with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, den, enormous bonus room, pool, spa, summer kitchen and dock all situated on 1 acre with over 100' feet of water access on Lake Roberts. Custom finishes abound with coffered ceilings in formal entry parlor and in the family room, art niches, travertine floors, built-ins, crown molding, wainscoting, surround sound and a gas fireplace, just to name a few. The gourmet kitchen has professional stainless appliances, double ovens, a gas cook top, granite counters, tile backsplash and an oversized center island and a surrounding bar that is ideal for both serving and seating. The spacious and private master suite features a his/her walk-in closets adjacent to the office and the pool bathroom making for a private master retreat from the rest of the home. The kitchen and keeping area is amazing - measuring approximately 33' x 33' with coffered ceilings, wainscoting and 24 of sliding corner glass doors opening to merge space with the covered lanai and summer kitchen featuring a refrigerator, gas grill, sink and tile backsplash. The enormous pool deck features a raised spa and large sunning area, oversized pool with views of Lake Roberts. The manicured landscape is a paradise with security fencing and hedging to provide a private yet open pool and lawn experience. There is a floating dock for jet ski and a permitted spot to build dock for a large boat.