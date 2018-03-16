房产描述

Single Family, 2 Story,Single Family Home - Palm Coast, FL Peaceful Surroundings,Grand Sunsets And Tranquility Abound In This Opulent Estate On The Inter Coastal. Located In The Private,Gated Community Of Island Estates In Palm Coast,This 6 Bedroom,7 Bathroom Home Sits On Two Acres Of Paradise. Totally Renovated By Its Current Owner This Grand Estate Has A Fabulous Open Floor Plan,Exquisite Finishes,Beautiful Rooms Filled With Natural Sunlight And Sweeping Views Of The Intracoastal.,Multiple Living Areas And A Multitude Of Decks Make This Home A Perfect Place To Gather With Family And Friends. Begin Your Day With Daily Meditation In Your Private Zen Garden. Entertain Your Family And Friends In Your Private Theatre Room Ideal For Family Movie Nights And Sporting Events. The State Of The Art Gourmet Kitchen Is Equipped With Wolfe Professional Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Cabinetry,A Generous Butlers Pantry,Hand Painted Subway Tiles And Quartz Countertops. A Dumb Waiter From Main To Upstairs Kitchen Brings A Unique Style To Entertaining. Stunning Vistas Start At Your Front Door And Continue Throughout The Home With An Abundance Of Floor To Ceiling Glass Walls. The Timeless Design Of This Home Showcases All 6 Bedrooms With En Suite Bathrooms And Is Intelligently Designed With Two Full Suites On The Ground Floor. Modern-day Amenities Are Showcased In Refined Detail And An Enviable Lifestyle All In One. The Oversized Master Bedroom And Bathroom Have Two Expansive Showers,A Vintage Style Tub,Two Water Closets One Equipped With A Bidet,An Exercise Room And Two Designer Closets. An exclusive Retreat Is No Longer A Concept,Its An Address At 3 Capri Court,Palm Coast,Fl 32137.