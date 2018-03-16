9825 Wilsky Boulevard

房产描述

Single Family Home, Contemporary - TAMPA, FL Just listed, Ultra unique and exquisite home, perfect for entertaining, is one of only a few of it's contemporary style that you'll find in Tampa, especially on an oversized waterfront lot, just on the outskirts of Westchase. This artist designed pool home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a separate workout room, 2 car garage in addition to the 3 car covered carport. Modern kitchen features built-in appliances, wine fridge, pendant lighting & a huge island which opens up to the dining area & family room. The downstairs master bedroom has relaxing water views & the private bath features a jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and a separate 6 head shower. The 2 story ceiling in the family room adds to the dramatic view of the lake & overlooking the beautifully tiled, screened in pool area and outside bar area. Head upstairs and you'll find an expansive loft area with Brazilian wide plank Teak flooring and 2 additional bedrooms with Jack n' Jill bath. The oversized 4th room, with 1/2 bath, could also be a media room, office or game room. Along the 2nd story back of the house house, you and your guest will adore the waterfront views from full length sundeck. All of this is located close to everything, yet isolated behind a private wall with full security camera coverage. Current owner added the pool, all screening & tiling, gym w/ 3rd full bath, jacuzzi room, 3 car carport, landscaping & most of the interior flooring & re-painted the entire exterior.