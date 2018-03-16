4011 Arches Lane

房产描述

RES-Single Family, Traditional - Prosper, TX Timeless Custom home with luxurious designer finishes! FORMER MODEL located across from community pond! Executive Study! Wine room! Game Room with wet bar! Theater! Private baths! Security Cameras, Pool Bath & 3 car garage with cabinet storage & epoxy floors - no details are missed. Living Room boasts rustic wood beams & fireplace. Chef's kitchen complemented by travertine & wood inlay floors, Wolf gas range, built-in refrigerator, island & pantry with sink! Retreat to a decadent master suite offering view of the pool, spa-inspired bath with dual shower, jetted tub, walk-in closet & private patio. Ultimate outdoor living with fireplace & grill overlooks incredible pool, spa & water feature & lush landscaping.