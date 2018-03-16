高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Prosper, TX, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Prosper, TX, 75078 - United States

4011 Arches Lane

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 5378
    平方英尺 (0.35 英亩)

房产描述

RES-Single Family, Traditional - Prosper, TX Timeless Custom home with luxurious designer finishes! FORMER MODEL located across from community pond! Executive Study! Wine room! Game Room with wet bar! Theater! Private baths! Security Cameras, Pool Bath & 3 car garage with cabinet storage & epoxy floors - no details are missed. Living Room boasts rustic wood beams & fireplace. Chef's kitchen complemented by travertine & wood inlay floors, Wolf gas range, built-in refrigerator, island & pantry with sink! Retreat to a decadent master suite offering view of the pool, spa-inspired bath with dual shower, jetted tub, walk-in closet & private patio. Ultimate outdoor living with fireplace & grill overlooks incredible pool, spa & water feature & lush landscaping.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 13761776

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Realty - Frisco
代理经纪:
Christie Cannon
(469)951-9588

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Realty - Frisco
代理经纪:
Christie Cannon
(469)951-9588

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_