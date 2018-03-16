1921 Monte Carlo Drive

房产描述

Spanish/Mediterranean, Condo - SARASOTA, FL Exceptional water views of the Intracoastal Waterway, the Gulf of Mexico and Siesta Key from the main living areas in this beautiful Penthouse. This custom three-bedroom, three-bath plus den with private elevator entrance into your foyer, lives large and enjoys a spectacular westerly view. A perfect spot to relax, entertain friends and family while enjoying this luxury lifestyle. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances, beautiful custom wood cabinets, generous island with cooktop surrounded by beautiful solid surface countertops, a breakfast bar, separate eat-in kitchen and formal dining room allows for everything from formal dining to a quick snack while you take in the spectacular views of Sarasota skyline, the surrounding communities and the Intracoastal Waterway. All this, plus there are 1,000 square feet of private outdoor space perfect for year-round parties with entrances off the kitchen, den and bedroom. The lushly landscaped community is beautiful and inviting. For your relaxation, there is a heated community pool and heated spa, clubhouse with fitness center, doggie park and your kayak has its own private ramp to the water. Grilling is permitted on your patio. Come see this beautiful home located just minutes from downtown, shopping and restaurants. Peace and tranquility await you in this special oasis.