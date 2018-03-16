1610 Homestake Drive

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Contemporary,Two Story - Aspen, CO Breathtaking protected views from Independence Pass to Tiehack with straight on views over the Aspen Golf Course of Maroon Bells highlight this modern home. Large windows filter light in each room. Wonderful entertainment areas inside and out, including a large rooftop deck with ample space for entertaining. Cross-country ski out your door around the golf course in the winter or bike into town on the pathways in the Summer. Truly a rare treasure of Aspen.