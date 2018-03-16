高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥33,578,680
免费询盘

Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

1610 Homestake Drive

约¥33,578,680
原货币价格 $5,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4208
    平方英尺 (0.38 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Contemporary,Two Story - Aspen, CO Breathtaking protected views from Independence Pass to Tiehack with straight on views over the Aspen Golf Course of Maroon Bells highlight this modern home. Large windows filter light in each room. Wonderful entertainment areas inside and out, including a large rooftop deck with ample space for entertaining. Cross-country ski out your door around the golf course in the winter or bike into town on the pathways in the Summer. Truly a rare treasure of Aspen.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 152356

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
(970)963-3300

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
(970)963-3300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_