在售 - Vancouver, Canada - ¥14,151,063
免费询盘

Vancouver, V6S 1T4 - Canada

3782 W 29th Ave

约¥14,151,063
原货币价格 $2,233,579
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2456
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare opportunity to own 2 houses for the price of 1! This West of Dunbar adorable bungalow main house feat. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with hardwood floors & lots of original character features & charm. There is a spacious sunny south facing deck off the kitchen leading to a generous yard. Downstairs feat. a partially finished basement with 2 guest bedrooms & full bath. In 2013 a gorgeous craftsman style top-of-the-line laneway house was built by Smallworks. The Laneway home feat. in floor radiant heat, lofted ceilings with skylights & ample space to call home or leverage as a rental property. It is a 33 X 130 lot located in on of Vancouver's most desirable Dunbar locations just a block from St. Georges private school. Beyond that there is great amenities nearby: new grocery store, coffee shops, Dunbar Community Centre, family parks & easy access to the trails of Pacific Spirit Park. A truly unique opportunity to own in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighborhood.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: R2233309

联系方式

分部：
Re/Max Select Properties
代理经纪:
Patrick Weeks
(604)803-9335

周边设施

周边设施
_