3782 W 29th Ave

房产描述

Rare opportunity to own 2 houses for the price of 1! This West of Dunbar adorable bungalow main house feat. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with hardwood floors & lots of original character features & charm. There is a spacious sunny south facing deck off the kitchen leading to a generous yard. Downstairs feat. a partially finished basement with 2 guest bedrooms & full bath. In 2013 a gorgeous craftsman style top-of-the-line laneway house was built by Smallworks. The Laneway home feat. in floor radiant heat, lofted ceilings with skylights & ample space to call home or leverage as a rental property. It is a 33 X 130 lot located in on of Vancouver's most desirable Dunbar locations just a block from St. Georges private school. Beyond that there is great amenities nearby: new grocery store, coffee shops, Dunbar Community Centre, family parks & easy access to the trails of Pacific Spirit Park. A truly unique opportunity to own in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighborhood.