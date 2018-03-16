高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥14,255,100
Santa Barbara, CA, 93101 - United States

124 W Yanonali Street

约¥14,255,100
原货币价格 $2,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2343
    平方英尺

房产描述

West Beach Villas A red-bricked Pathway leads to this elegant condo, located in Santa Barbara newest luxury enclave: West Beach Villas. The entry level includes an ensuite guest room or office; upstairs is another bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen, flanked in contemporary bead board with dark grey oak floors, plentiful windows, and corner fireplace. The kitchen features Bertazzoni and Liebherr appliances, with Caesarstone counters and custom cabinetry. The third level houses the private master suite, with dual walk-in closets, a striking bathroom with marble accents and large soaking tub, and access to the beautiful rooftop deck with peaks of the ocean, outdoor kitchen, and exterior fireplace.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
代理经纪:
Team Calcagno & Hamilton
(805)565-4000

周边设施

