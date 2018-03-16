124 W Yanonali Street

房产描述

West Beach Villas A red-bricked Pathway leads to this elegant condo, located in Santa Barbara newest luxury enclave: West Beach Villas. The entry level includes an ensuite guest room or office; upstairs is another bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen, flanked in contemporary bead board with dark grey oak floors, plentiful windows, and corner fireplace. The kitchen features Bertazzoni and Liebherr appliances, with Caesarstone counters and custom cabinetry. The third level houses the private master suite, with dual walk-in closets, a striking bathroom with marble accents and large soaking tub, and access to the beautiful rooftop deck with peaks of the ocean, outdoor kitchen, and exterior fireplace.