在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥7,444,330
Santa Barbara, CA, 93101 - United States

401 Chapala St #222

约¥7,444,330
原货币价格 $1,175,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Corner Unit in Seville Offered for sale, luxury downtown living at its finest! This spacious one bedroom is a rare, south-facing Sevilla condo with no shared walls and no neighbors above or below. Cathedral ceilings, expansive windows, a cozy fireplace, and a large, functional kitchen make this spacious, stunning unit a fantastic option for anyone looking to live a stone's throw from shops and restaurants, the Funk Zone and the beach. With two outdoor spaces, a generous-sized bedroom and a luxurious master bath, you will feel like you are on a vacation year round with the turnkey and convenient lifestyle this living space affords. Sevilla is a private luxury enclave that blends modern amenities with classic Santa Barbara style, located in the heart of downtown.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
代理经纪:
Team Calcagno & Hamilton
(805)565-4000

