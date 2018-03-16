401 Chapala St #222

房产描述

Corner Unit in Seville Offered for sale, luxury downtown living at its finest! This spacious one bedroom is a rare, south-facing Sevilla condo with no shared walls and no neighbors above or below. Cathedral ceilings, expansive windows, a cozy fireplace, and a large, functional kitchen make this spacious, stunning unit a fantastic option for anyone looking to live a stone's throw from shops and restaurants, the Funk Zone and the beach. With two outdoor spaces, a generous-sized bedroom and a luxurious master bath, you will feel like you are on a vacation year round with the turnkey and convenient lifestyle this living space affords. Sevilla is a private luxury enclave that blends modern amenities with classic Santa Barbara style, located in the heart of downtown.