高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mississauga, Canada - ¥15,679,849
免费询盘

Mississauga, L5H 2K1 - Canada

1540 Mississauga Rd.

约¥15,679,849
原货币价格 $2,474,880
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

MISSISSAUGA RD. BEAUTY 4BR 5WR HOME LRG.KITCHEN,POOL Spectacular Mississauga Rd Beauty.! This Home Boasts A Large Designer Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. 5 Gas Fireplaces, State Of The Art Home Theatre Rm, Wine Cellar, Wet Bar, Gym. In Ground Pool, With Several Fountain Features Surrounded By Wrought Iron Fencing. Super Size Lot With Long List Of Features And Details That One Has To Come View This Beauty.! Includes All Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Window Coverings Including California Shutters. Large Interlock Driveway To Fit 16 Plus Cars. Backyard Is Truly A Private Oasis With Gazebo.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: W4023032

联系方式

分部：
Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
代理经纪:
Sam McDadi
(905)502-1500

联系方式

分部：
Sam McDadi Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
代理经纪:
Sam McDadi
(905)502-1500

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_