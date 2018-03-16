1540 Mississauga Rd.

房产描述

MISSISSAUGA RD. BEAUTY 4BR 5WR HOME LRG.KITCHEN,POOL Spectacular Mississauga Rd Beauty.! This Home Boasts A Large Designer Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. 5 Gas Fireplaces, State Of The Art Home Theatre Rm, Wine Cellar, Wet Bar, Gym. In Ground Pool, With Several Fountain Features Surrounded By Wrought Iron Fencing. Super Size Lot With Long List Of Features And Details That One Has To Come View This Beauty.! Includes All Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Window Coverings Including California Shutters. Large Interlock Driveway To Fit 16 Plus Cars. Backyard Is Truly A Private Oasis With Gazebo.