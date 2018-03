19 Provost Tr.

房产描述

MODERN CUSTOM BUILD 5+1BR 5WR BACKING ON TO RAVINE,BRAMPTON Contemporary Design Meets Modern Functionality In This 5Br,5Wr Custom Designed New Home Backing On To Ravine.Modern Gourmet Kitchen With Quartz Counter & Oversized Central Island! Top Of The Line S/S Appliances!Master Br Enhanced With Fire Place, Gleaming Finished H/Wood Flooring, Pot Lights,3 Fireplaces, 9Ft' Ceiling T/Out Over Sized Windows With C/Shutters,W/Out Bsmt Backing On To Ravine. Complete With Top Notch Materials And The Highest Quality Finishes.California Shutters,Pot Lights,3Gas Fireplaces, Surveillance Cameras. All Existing Appl S/S Fridge, S/S Stove, Cappuccino Maker,S/S B/I Dishwasher, S/S Hoodfan,Washer & Dryer. All Elf,Exclude:Hot Water Tank (If Rental)