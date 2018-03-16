10 Erin St.

房产描述

CUST.BUILT NEW 4BR 4WR HOME APPROX 4588SQ.FT,HALTON HILLS Brand New Custom Built 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home Features Approx 4,588 Sq Ft Of Living Space With Quality Finishes & Workmanship. This Beautiful Home Features An Open Concept Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring On Both Levels, A Gourmet Kitchen With A Large Center Island, Spacious Family Room With A Fireplace, A Master With A Gorgeous En Suite Bath & Walk In Closet Plus A Walk Out Terrace, A Finished Basement With 9 Ft Ceilings, A Large Recreational Area, A Media Room Plus A Full Bath. A Mature Backyard With A Deck That Backs Onto A Ravine. Priced Aggressively. Rare Offering. There Is Still Opportunity To Make Some Selection Choices. Incls: All Existing Electrical Light Fixtures & All Existing Window Covers. Existing Appliances In The Kitchen, Washer & Dryer.