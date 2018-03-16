高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wright, WY, United States - ¥31,442,125
免费询盘

Wright, WY, 82732 - United States

Flying T Ranch

约¥31,442,125
原货币价格 $4,962,770
土地

详情

  • 11547.0
    英亩

房产描述

Flying T Ranch, Campbell County, Wyoming 11,547 acres total of which 9,106 acres deeded, 1,920 acres State lease, and 521 acres BLM lease. Located 27 miles south of Gillette off Highway 59. Older set of corrals/sheds at the headquarters; no residence. About 9 miles of the Belle Fourche river flow through deeded land and 3 miles thru BLM lease. Other sources of livestock water are electric wells and reservoirs. No available mineral rights. This is an all grass ranch with no hay production. Price: $4,962,770 or $545 per deeded acre.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

联系方式

分部：
Pearson Real Estate Co., Inc.
代理经纪:
Pearson Real Estate Co., Inc.
(307)684-9556

联系方式

分部：
Pearson Real Estate Co., Inc.
代理经纪:
Pearson Real Estate Co., Inc.
(307)684-9556

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_