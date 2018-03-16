房产描述

Flying T Ranch, Campbell County, Wyoming 11,547 acres total of which 9,106 acres deeded, 1,920 acres State lease, and 521 acres BLM lease. Located 27 miles south of Gillette off Highway 59. Older set of corrals/sheds at the headquarters; no residence. About 9 miles of the Belle Fourche river flow through deeded land and 3 miles thru BLM lease. Other sources of livestock water are electric wells and reservoirs. No available mineral rights. This is an all grass ranch with no hay production. Price: $4,962,770 or $545 per deeded acre.