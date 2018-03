房产描述

HOME ON LAKE SYLVID 2.5 acres with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & 3 car garage. Wonderful, modern kitchen, massive centre island able to sit 6, ceramic floor & granite counters. Dramatic staircase leading to the master bedroom with walk-in closet, California shutters & 5 piece ensuite. Large main floor laundry room with walk-out to porch. Wow, what a home! $1,395,000 Adjala