在售 - Oakland, MI, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Oakland, MI, 48363 - United States

0000 Stoney Creek Road

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
新盘

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4006
    平方英尺

房产描述

Take advantage of this pre-construction opportunity in Oakland Twp with Rochester Schools. This European Manor styled home will offer the convenience of an entry level master suite with his and hers walk in closets, an extra full bath on the entry level near the large mudroom that offers direct access to the exterior, a large kitchen with oversize island and large walk in pantry, a butler pantry servicing the formal dining room, an upper level bedroom suite and two other bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The home will boast luxury features such as Andersen windows, granite countertops with undermount sinks throughout, solid core doors, wood cased archways, custom cabinets and Kohler plumbing fixtures. High quality, craftsmanship and experience will be demonstrated each step of the way by a building company with a 44 year history. Buyers can purchase the lot separately and use their own builder. Please contact agent for permission to walk the property.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 218005103

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Domain
代理经纪:
Anthony R Scaccia
(248)814-8000

