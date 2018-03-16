高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mississauga, Canada - ¥10,003,912
免费询盘

Mississauga, L5G 1B7 - Canada

125 Wanita Rd

约¥10,003,912
原货币价格 $1,579,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3500
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning Executive Home In Prime Port Credit Moments To The Lake! Extensively Remodeled & Impeccably Designed W/ Attention To Detail, Prof. Landscaped Private Mature Treed Lot, 3+2 Bedrooms, Spacious Layout W/ Hardwood Flooring, Lots Of Natural Light, Apprx. 3500 Sq.Ft. Of Living Space, Gas Fireplaces, Gourmet Designer Kitchen, Large Family Rm W/ Walkout To Custom Deck, Master Bed W/ Spa-Like 5 Pc Reno'd Bath, Fin L/L. Steps To Lake, Scenic Parks & Nightlife.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: W4048549

联系方式

经纪公司：
KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SOLUTIONS, BROKERAGE
代理经纪:
Kevin Larose
(905)278-8866

联系方式

经纪公司：
KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SOLUTIONS, BROKERAGE
代理经纪:
Kevin Larose
(905)278-8866

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_