7 Sound Point Place

Luxury living at its finest in Long Point at Amelia Island Plantation! This exquisite home must be seen to be appreciated. With expansive views of pristine salt marshes and the Intracoastal Waterway beyond, it is perfect for family and friends. A magnificent grand staircase and soaring ceiling welcomes you into the great room. Here you will find a charming fireplace and majestic views of the marsh. The formal dining room is spacious with comfortable seating for eight. To make meal preparation fun, the kitchen includes a large center island with a small veggie sink and a breakfast nook. The guest house sits across Circle Drive from the main house. Built on 2.24 acres with the marsh fronting on 2 sides, has 4,982sf of living space, a 3-car garage and a screened swimming pool.

Additional Property Details