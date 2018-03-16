高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fernandina Beach, FL, United States - ¥12,987,980
免费询盘

Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034 - United States

7 Sound Point Place

约¥12,987,980
原货币价格 $2,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4982
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury living at its finest in Long Point at Amelia Island Plantation! This exquisite home must be seen to be appreciated. With expansive views of pristine salt marshes and the Intracoastal Waterway beyond, it is perfect for family and friends. A magnificent grand staircase and soaring ceiling welcomes you into the great room. Here you will find a charming fireplace and majestic views of the marsh. The formal dining room is spacious with comfortable seating for eight. To make meal preparation fun, the kitchen includes a large center island with a small veggie sink and a breakfast nook. The guest house sits across Circle Drive from the main house. Built on 2.24 acres with the marsh fronting on 2 sides, has 4,982sf of living space, a 3-car garage and a screened swimming pool.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 79155

联系方式

经纪公司：
Amelia Island Plantation
代理经纪:
William Lorick
(904)206-0269

联系方式

经纪公司：
Amelia Island Plantation
代理经纪:
William Lorick
(904)206-0269

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_