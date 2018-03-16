142 N Rolling Hill Rd

hidden in a desirable private neighborhood in Islamorada. Immediate boating access to Florida Bay and quick Atlantic Ocean access via nearby Snake Creek, a deep channel with a drawbridge for tall craft. Enjoy expansive open water views from the spacious living room, dining room, large kitchen, master suite and both open water porches. The main floor has an open floor plan with plenty of entertaining space, two bedrooms with ensuite baths and a utility workshop room/dark room that could be another bedroom. The top floor master suite opens to a separate office/den and has a private porch for watching the sun sink into the bay. 100+ ft. of excellent dockage (see NOAA charts in photos) plus a step-in protected swim basin. Call me Brett Newman at 305-393-1770 for more information or to view property. $2,199,000 Call me Brett Newman at 305-393-1770 for more information or to view property

Additional Property Details