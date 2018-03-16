高端地产新闻
在售 - Tavernier, FL, United States - ¥13,931,984
免费询盘

Tavernier, FL, 33070 - United States

142 N Rolling Hill Rd

约¥13,931,984
原货币价格 $2,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2860
    平方英尺

房产描述

hidden in a desirable private neighborhood in Islamorada. Immediate boating access to Florida Bay and quick Atlantic Ocean access via nearby Snake Creek, a deep channel with a drawbridge for tall craft. Enjoy expansive open water views from the spacious living room, dining room, large kitchen, master suite and both open water porches. The main floor has an open floor plan with plenty of entertaining space, two bedrooms with ensuite baths and a utility workshop room/dark room that could be another bedroom. The top floor master suite opens to a separate office/den and has a private porch for watching the sun sink into the bay. 100+ ft. of excellent dockage (see NOAA charts in photos) plus a step-in protected swim basin. Call me Brett Newman at 305-393-1770 for more information or to view property. $2,199,000 Call me Brett Newman at 305-393-1770 for more information or to view property
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 578278

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Schmitt
代理经纪:
Margo and Brett Newman
(305)393-3980

