高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Roseburg, OR, United States - ¥7,596,384
免费询盘

Roseburg, OR, 97470 - United States

3508 Ne Hughes St

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1937
    平方英尺

房产描述

Opportunity knocks! 2 custom homes & additional land. Some land fronts Hughes. Homes are on oak knoll at end of private lane. This home has quartz counters, Family room, large, vaulted LR overlooks city. Spacious rear deck for entertaining. 2nd home is custom 2-story. Each home on separate parcel. 2 additional parcels w/room to build more homes outside city limits. Unique property!! Includes 3527 Hughes St. Listed by a licensed Oregon Real Estate Broker
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 18289977

联系方式

经纪公司：
Hawks & Company
代理经纪:
Hawks & Company
(877)673-1009

联系方式

经纪公司：
Hawks & Company
代理经纪:
Hawks & Company
(877)673-1009

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_