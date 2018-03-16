2989 Bay Villa Court

Price reduced for quick sale on this REO custom designed home in BURNT PINE. Exterior features include stucco walls with custom faux finish, clay-tile roofing, cooper gutters and wrought iron fixtures. The details in this home are at every turn. Reclaimed cypress doors, private courtyard, 48-inch wood burning fireplace, cypress book cases, 2x14 aged heart pine flooring, and limestone arches. Chef's kitchen include 10-foot island, 48-inch Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero frigerator/freezer, Whirlpool ice maker and compactor, Bosch dishwasher, Hans Grohe faucets, stainless steel sinks, and walk in butler's pantry with wine cooler. A 3-car garage with over-size bays(11 x 25)with a work room, work bench and built in cabinetry. Enjoy the breeze on the covered porch over looking the golf course and poolthe 12x20 pool, and views of the golf course and lake. This rare find is a MUST see.