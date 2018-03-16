高端地产新闻
在售 - Dunedin, United States - ¥20,901,144
Dunedin, 34698 - United States

2262 Harbor View Dr

约¥20,901,144
原货币价格 $3,299,000

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6335
    平方英尺

房产描述

A BREATHTAKING PALATIAL ESTATE ON PICTURESQUE OPEN WATER!! Extraordinary marble & granite flooring/finishes abound thru-out this colossal one-of-a-kind home, w/ceiling finishes that are amazing in their variety & appeal. Impressive 24ft-high entry foyer opens to massive entertainment area w/towering 13ft ceilings (w/island themed 2nd full kitchen) overlooking the pool deck/waterfront. 2nd level boasts a beautifully detailed formal living room w/soaring 17ft ceilings & private waterfront balcony. Large luxury kitchen features thick double-granite counters, copper sinks, gorgeous cabinetry, large center island & much more. Elegant formal dining & fine office both have fabulous waterviews. Magnificent master suite w/sitting area, enjoys master electronics control & commanding views of the Gulf. Master bath is truly opulent - stunning uses of quartz/granite are combined with exquisite fixtures & cabinetry to brilliant effect. Soaking tub, gorgeous marble steam shower, separate make-up area, fine walk-in closet system. All bathrooms boast rich granite/marble finishes, all bedrooms have spacious closets. Egyptian-themed theater is simply astonishing - 14 seats, huge 152" concaved viewing screen! 200 sqft top level observation deck delivers miles of 360 degree panoramic views. Dazzling pool/spa deck encased in travertine - has 10ft waterfall & integrated gas firepit - all overlooking the open water! Long list of features/amenities far too numerous to mention here. A genuine rarity on the water!

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: U7844510

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Jim White & Associates
代理经纪:
James White
7273673795

周边设施

周边设施
