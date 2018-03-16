5824 W Elowin Dr

FABULOUS Luxurious home nestled on the LAKE at the LAKES! Beautiful 6 Bed/5.5 Bath + Basement w/4 Car Garage, Tile Roof, 2 Junior Suites & GRANITE Counters! This amazing home features a living room w/fireplace, Chef's kitchen w/Viking Professional 6 burner stove w/double oven, 2 Bosch dishwashers, wine cooler, breakfast bar & nook, pantry, formal dining room, study w/fireplace, spare bedrooms w/walk-in closets, inside laundry, 2 attic storage spaces, spacious basement w/home theater, kitchenette, & half bath. The luxurious Master Suite w/fireplace offers a large sitting room, oversized shower, soaker tub, his/her walk-in closets & balcony w/Stunning view of the Lake! The backyard offers a sparkling pool & spa, 2 covered patios, deck for boat, outdoor BBQ kitchen & lovingly maintained landscaping! Community includes 2 clubhouses, 24hr Guarded Gates,2 swimming pools, tennis courts & use of lake. Located on1/2 Acre lot! All furnishings & safe are negotiable. Call today for your apt!!