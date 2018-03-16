2122 Vina Del Mar Blvd

THIS ELEGANT COASTAL CONTEMPORARY WATERFRONT RESIDENCE WAS COMPLETELY REDESIGNED/REBUILT FOR 2018! A fine brick paver drive and private courtyard welcome you to a lavish home with a distinctive California touch. Lovely coastal themes complement beautiful flooring, plantation shutters, crown molding and a rich open floor plan. A fine open kitchen boasts quartzite counters, Key West style cabinetry, spacious center island, luxury appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Step into the massive great room (overlooking the waterfront) with its soaring 13ft-high ceilings, and take in a visually inspiring living experience - dining, entertainment and casual living spaces blend seamlessly and effortlessly together. The master suite is truly special - master bedroom offers gorgeous pitted shellstone flooring, tall tapered ceilings and big, beautiful private views of the pool deck and waterfront. The master bath features uncommon richness and splendor - beautiful separate his & her showers, separate his & her water closets, large walk-in closet and separate vanities, augmented with posh quartzite counters, exquisite cabinetry & lovely make-up area. Out back discover a picturesque waterfront yard surrounded by thick Arica Palms, showcasing a spectacular Pebbletec pool, elegant travertine paver deck and a wonderful sunken marble dining area - uniquely beautiful! Terrific 4-car garage parking w/epoxy flooring, indoor laundry and loads of amenities. Easy walk to the beach. Excellent value, convenient location.