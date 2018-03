This exceptional Heritage Home built in 1905 was designed by Brainerd Jones. It has had only two owners in the last 113 years. The current owners have upgraded the plumbing and electrical and remodeled the baths and kitchens. Each of the 5 bedrooms is unique and still retains original details. A guest unit has been added that has interior and exterior entrances. Note the oversized two car garage,2 big decks, huge views and lush landscaping.