在售 - Wilmington, United States - ¥7,808,627
Wilmington, 28409 - United States

6121 Leeward Ln

约¥7,808,627
原货币价格 $1,232,500

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6030
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxurious manor privately located off Greenville Loop, is nothing short of extraordinary. Boasting over 6,000sqft, the home offers extensive molding & hardwood flooring throughout w/ 2 fireplaces, elevator & ample storage. Also included, 5 huge bedrooms (bonus), 5 full bathrooms, & 7 outdoor living spaces. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances including a gas range, granite & butcher block counters, walk-in pantry & built in breakfast nook. The grand master suite offers 2 outdoor balcony's over looking the private scenery, walk-in closet & spectacular bathroom with dual vanities, claw tub & walk-around marble shower. The 3rd floor features an office/6th bedroom, bonus area & media room. The home is located just around the corner from Wrightsville Beach & offers a shared pier.

上市日期: 2018年1月17日

MLS ID: 100096515

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Sweyer & Associates
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Sweyer
8008480021

