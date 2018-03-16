8 W Beach Lagoon Road Nw

In Sea Pines "Gold Coast" community, this luxury home is a 3-min stroll to Hilton Head's beach. Warm, spacious, meticulously maintained with over 6200 sf of living space this home has an open floor plan, light-filled rooms, surround sound, pool, lagoon and golf course views. A chef's kitchen, adjacent DR open to expansive living areas. 5 BR w/full baths plus 2 half baths. Highest quality custom home construction, built-ins, abundant storage-gorgeous hard wood floors throughout. Special features include paneled elevator, built-in safe, an additional 2nd floor washer/dryer. Rental projection $145 -$167K.