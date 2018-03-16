高端地产新闻
在售 - Hilton Head Island, United States - ¥14,882,324
Hilton Head Island, 29928 - United States

8 W Beach Lagoon Road Nw

约¥14,882,324
原货币价格 $2,349,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)

房产描述

In Sea Pines "Gold Coast" community, this luxury home is a 3-min stroll to Hilton Head's beach. Warm, spacious, meticulously maintained with over 6200 sf of living space this home has an open floor plan, light-filled rooms, surround sound, pool, lagoon and golf course views. A chef's kitchen, adjacent DR open to expansive living areas. 5 BR w/full baths plus 2 half baths. Highest quality custom home construction, built-ins, abundant storage-gorgeous hard wood floors throughout. Special features include paneled elevator, built-in safe, an additional 2nd floor washer/dryer. Rental projection $145 -$167K.

上市日期: 2018年1月10日

MLS ID: 374298

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Diamond Realty
代理经纪:
Robert Diamond
8437062162

周边设施

周边设施
