在售 - Draper, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Draper, 84020 - United States

2312 E Bear Hills Ct

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7782
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nestled high on the hillside of Draper, next to Hidden Valley Golf Course, is this master piece that was designed by the seller and built for the seller who hand picked every piece of materials on this home! With private access to hiking trails and 1500 feet to Draper suspension bridge, the backyard features 2 water falls, numerous patios, decks, pergolas that provide breath-taking valley views! There is a trellis arched walkway covered in grapevines and over 100 fruit and shade trees! The house features a magnificent 2 story marble foyer with a grand staircase, an elegant family theater, and a 2500 sqft complete gym! In the gym area, there is a heated indoor swimming pool & jacuzzi, sauna, changing room with a huge shower and bathroom, a full exercise gym with floor to ceiling mirror, 3 flat screen TVs with surround sound, fiber optic lights built in the ceiling above the pool and a full kitchen! Heated 4-car garage. 6 security cameras around the house, including one in the pool area. Call now to schedule your private showing!

上市日期: 2018年1月12日

MLS ID: 1499644

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Everest Realty Group
代理经纪:
George Morris
8014493000

