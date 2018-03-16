199 Sullivan Place

Nestled at the crossroads of two architecturally significant and culturally vibrant neighborhoods-Crown Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens-is this stunning and newly restored 3500 SF brick home with PARKING for two cars, a garage, easy subway access, and the opportunity to live large AND collect a monthly rental income. No detail was spared in this light and bright Neo-Renaissance brick home with three exposures, elegant restored historic details, high ceilings and all new mechanicals including central AC, fully vented washer/dryer, and stunning kitchens and baths. Built extra deep with windows all along the sides, as well as front and back, the owner's triplex feels loft-like in its scale and includes a stunning open living/dining and kitchen area that flows into a home office or guest room and powder room, and ends in the back with an oversized master suite complete with walk-in closets. The back half of the top floor is connected by a mahogany side stair that leads upstairs to two additional large bedrooms and a full bath and downstairs to a very spacious and windowed finished English basement complete with a full bath, laundry area, and fantastic storage. The options for this floor are limitless and could include additional guest room space, home office, artist studio, media room or playroom. A bright and renovated two-bedroom apartment with its very own terrace is accessible via a separate entrance and situated in the front half of the 2nd floor, allowing for an estimated $2200 of rental income per month. Or easily combine both units and have an even larger space for yourself! The quality of this renovation is a rarity and includes classic yet modern gray, black, and white marble and subway tile bathrooms, stunning oak floors, restored moldings and woodwork. Both kitchens have been fashioned with rift oak cabinetry, London Fog Caesarstone countertops and professional Whirlpool appliances, including a 5-burner stove. This is the perfect blend of history and modernity, conveniently located, with your very own two-car garage (that would make a great artist studio too), private garden, amazing light throughout, and done to a level of perfection you would have overseen yourself. Don't miss the convenience of the express 2/5 subway trains at Sterling Street and great cafes and new restaurants springing up in every direction.