19 Saint Johns Place

Amazing opportunity to own a loft-style condo conversion in the heart of Park Slope! Per offering plan this is a large studio that can easily be converted to a 2 bed. This large duplex is completely renovated and move-in ready! This home features hardwood floors, high ceilings and new windows throughout and a kitchen that boasts custom made cabinets, granite counter-tops with large island and modern stainless steel appliances; all bathrooms are new an elegantly designed. With a very flexible space, use as one bedroom or design as two bedroom unit with access to your private 600 sqft garden from living room and bedroom. Enjoy the perks of a easy to use split heating/cooling system as well as your own washer dryer in the unit. Near to all that charming restaurants, cafes and shopping of Park Slope with easy access to Atlantic Terminal's numbers subway lines!