100 Jay Street

YES, THIS IS THE VIEW. Penthouse Residence C. From the 32nd floor of DUMBO's tallest building, welcome home to this breathtaking three bedroom, two and one-half bath residence. Situated alongside the Manhattan Bridge in the heart of DUMBO, this home delivers unparalleled panoramic views of the Manhattan Skyline, East River, Williamsburg and Downtown Brooklyn. The home's great characteristic features include stunning outdoor spaces located just off the living room and master bedroom, providing over 200 SF of the exterior for entertaining. The master bedroom, with floor to ceiling windows, overlooks unobstructed Manhattan skyline and East River views. A large closet and en-suite bathroom with a double sink, separate stall shower, and deep soaking tub offer a relaxing haven. The second and third bedrooms face east and admit a generous amount of sun. There is also an additional separate study/den area. This home has an in-unit washer and dryer, multi-zoned central air conditioning, hardwood floors, three large WIC and three additional storage closets. It offers a windowed kitchen complete with stainless steel Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, hardwood cabinetry, garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. The open kitchen flows into the dining area, just next to the living room. Penthouse 32C offers magnificent views and a striking setting for elegance and modern entertaining. The home's endless triple glazed soundproof windows run along the north, east and southern corners of the building, giving you truly panoramic views of the horizon and its beautiful sunrises and early sunsets. This Penthouse presents the ultimate quality living in Dumbo. J Condominium is one of Brooklyn's premier luxury residential buildings. Some additional features include a 24/7 concierge, an on-site garage with direct building access, a sundeck with spectacular views, state-of-the-art gym, yoga room, playroom, outdoor garden terrace, media room, bicycle storage room, and additional storage facilities. The building enjoys a tax abatement through 2023.