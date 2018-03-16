127 Laurel Valley Drive

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with gunite heated pool and barbecue area is situated on a beautiful and private 1.3 acres on top of a hill, minutes away from Sag Harbor and Southampton. With a European sensibility, the layout of the 4 bedrooms and 3 baths flow generously into the living, dining and kitchen areas. The house was designed by architect Craig Konyk and is decorated with high-end European furnishing from such renowned manufacturers as Cappellini, Flexform, Kartell, and Flos, among others, mosaic-tiled bathrooms by Bisazza, and a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, which includes Bosch appliances and a Subzero refrigerator. The house has been published in Metropolitan Home, Hampton Cottages and Gardens, and Abitare, and the design has won an AiA award.