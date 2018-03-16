高端地产新闻
在售 - Sag Harbor, NY, United States - ¥10,105,282
Sag Harbor, NY, 11963 - United States

127 Laurel Valley Drive

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3500
    平方英尺 (1.3 平方英尺)

房产描述

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with gunite heated pool and barbecue area is situated on a beautiful and private 1.3 acres on top of a hill, minutes away from Sag Harbor and Southampton. With a European sensibility, the layout of the 4 bedrooms and 3 baths flow generously into the living, dining and kitchen areas. The house was designed by architect Craig Konyk and is decorated with high-end European furnishing from such renowned manufacturers as Cappellini, Flexform, Kartell, and Flos, among others, mosaic-tiled bathrooms by Bisazza, and a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, which includes Bosch appliances and a Subzero refrigerator. The house has been published in Metropolitan Home, Hampton Cottages and Gardens, and Abitare, and the design has won an AiA award.

MLS ID: 29481

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Felicitas Kohl
631-702-9247

