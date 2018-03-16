Beautiful sunset views across the Quogue Canal to the Field Club. Perfectly sited on 1.4 waterfront acres, it offers a unique and secluded setting on the coveted Dune Road. The great room with coffered ceilings and fireplace has beautiful water views. The large eat in gourmet kitchen was designed to maximize the stunning water views with 40 foot dock and gunite pool. The den / game room compete with fireplace and wet bar has direct access to the screened in mahogany deck overlooking the all weather tennis court. There is a romantic master suite with seating area, fireplace and balcony overlooking peaceful views. Six additional en suite bedrooms, outdoor shower, generator, 2.5 car garage, heated basement, a deeded walkway to the beach and more! A very special property awaits your personal tour today.