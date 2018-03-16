高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Quogue, NY, United States - ¥44,349,200
免费询盘

Quogue, NY, 11959 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥44,349,200
原货币价格 $7,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (1.4 平方英尺)

房产描述

Beautiful sunset views across the Quogue Canal to the Field Club. Perfectly sited on 1.4 waterfront acres, it offers a unique and secluded setting on the coveted Dune Road. The great room with coffered ceilings and fireplace has beautiful water views. The large eat in gourmet kitchen was designed to maximize the stunning water views with 40 foot dock and gunite pool. The den / game room compete with fireplace and wet bar has direct access to the screened in mahogany deck overlooking the all weather tennis court. There is a romantic master suite with seating area, fireplace and balcony overlooking peaceful views. Six additional en suite bedrooms, outdoor shower, generator, 2.5 car garage, heated basement, a deeded walkway to the beach and more! A very special property awaits your personal tour today.

MLS ID: 29245

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Natalie Lewis

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Natalie Lewis

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_