在售 - Delray Beach, FL, United States - ¥17,708,002
Delray Beach, FL, 33483 - United States

969 Tropic Boulevard

约¥17,708,002
原货币价格 $2,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4712
    平方英尺

房产描述

A once in lifetime opportunity to have a desirable point lot home and location close to Atlantic Ave and the beaches. A true boater's delight offering 198' of water frontage in one of Delray's hottest waterfront communities, this two story home is ready for immediate occupancy. With four bedrooms, superb views and a large outdoor lawn encompassing and entire point, this home is the perfect retreat to live while gathering ideas for an update or a new build. Come and enjoy the breezes and lifestyle that South Florida offers. Just moments to shops and lively entertainment and shopping. Dual dockage

MLS ID: 11357

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Candace Friis
561-573-9966

