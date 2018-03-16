969 Tropic Boulevard

A once in lifetime opportunity to have a desirable point lot home and location close to Atlantic Ave and the beaches. A true boater's delight offering 198' of water frontage in one of Delray's hottest waterfront communities, this two story home is ready for immediate occupancy. With four bedrooms, superb views and a large outdoor lawn encompassing and entire point, this home is the perfect retreat to live while gathering ideas for an update or a new build. Come and enjoy the breezes and lifestyle that South Florida offers. Just moments to shops and lively entertainment and shopping. Dual dockage