3100 Ocean Boulevard

The Hampton Palm Beach is a full service building located directly on the beach. This apartment has been fully renovated and professionally decorated. This first floor apartment lives more like a private home. Enjoy the huge wrap around patio and large grass common area right outside your door. Walk down to your private beach to watch the sunrise and enjoy the amazing sunsets over the intracoastal. This stunning apartment in one of the few pet friendly buildings in Palm Beach is move in ready. You'll have two dedicated garage parking spots very close to the elevator. Security service and lifestyle are all part of what makes the Hampton Palm Beach the perfect place to call home.