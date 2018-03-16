高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Carmel Valley, United States - ¥7,526,692
免费询盘

CARMEL VALLEY (92130), Carmel Valley, 92130 - United States

4924 Almondwood Way

约¥7,526,692
原货币价格 $1,188,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2451
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in highly desirable Carmel Valley w/elegant living in one of San Diego’s most active neighborhoods. This 2-story home has beautiful designer upgrades, main floor bedrm & full bathrm, eat-in kitchen & large island perfect for entertaining & extended outdoor living. You will love this homes money saving features w/solar panels, new energy efficient air conditioning & a meticulously designed backyard w/low maintenance drought resistant landscape. It is minutes away from Torrey Pines HS. See Supp'l

房产特征

  • 灰泥粉刷外墙

    上市日期: 2018年1月19日

    MLS ID: 180003546

    联系方式

    分部：
    Rancho Santa Fe
    代理经纪:
    Laura Andert
    +1 760 689 2850

    联系方式

    分部：
    Rancho Santa Fe
    代理经纪:
    Laura Andert
    +1 760 689 2850

    周边设施

    周边设施
    查看这一地区的更多物业
    联系销售团队
    _