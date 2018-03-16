4924 Almondwood Way

房产描述

Located in highly desirable Carmel Valley w/elegant living in one of San Diego’s most active neighborhoods. This 2-story home has beautiful designer upgrades, main floor bedrm & full bathrm, eat-in kitchen & large island perfect for entertaining & extended outdoor living. You will love this homes money saving features w/solar panels, new energy efficient air conditioning & a meticulously designed backyard w/low maintenance drought resistant landscape. It is minutes away from Torrey Pines HS. See Supp'l